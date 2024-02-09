CAN laments economic hardship, says it’s becoming unbearable for Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, on Friday, said it was concerned with the prevailing harsh economy in the country, declaring that the suffering was becoming unbearable to ordinary Nigerians.

The organisation also noted that of grave concern was the increasing security challenges as well.

It will be recalled that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar lll-led Jama’atu Nasril Islam had also expressed similar concerns earlier, urging both federal and state governments to intervene in the prevailing economic hardship which had forced Nigerians into protests.

The Northern CAN, in a statement released by its Secretary-General, Elder Sunday Oibe, in Kaduna on Friday, called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, step in and address the depressing economic and escalating security situation in the country.

According to Oibe, the suffering in the country is becoming unbearable for ordinary Nigerians as the high cost of foodstuffs, transportation, goods, and services have made life difficult for many Nigerians.

All these, he argued, were being compounded by the escalating insecurity occasioned by rampant killings and kidnapping for ransom.

He also said the Christian body was sad over the continued attack on Plateau State, where no fewer than 300 people were killed while calling on the government to do everything possible to halt the killings not only in Plateau but across the country.

The statement read in part: “The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory wishes to express its deep concern over the prevailing economic hardship and the increasing security challenges across the country.

“The suffering in the country is becoming unbearable for ordinary Nigerians. The high cost of foodstuffs, transportation, goods, and services has made life difficult for many Nigerians.

“The epileptic power supply has led to the collapse of many small businesses.

“The continued decline in the value of the naira and the seeming inability of the government to address the situation has completely weakened the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians.

“The situation is further compounded by escalating insecurity occasioned by rampant killings and kidnapping for ransom.

“Unless justice is done, by ensuring that the perpetrators and whoever are the sponsors are brought to book, all the talks about peace may be mere rhetorics.

“Government must take urgent steps to address the depressing economic and escalating security situation in the country.

“We called on governments at all levels to support our security agencies with all that is required to fight these criminals.

“We also called on Nigerians to cooperate with security personnel and pray for them as they confront these enemies of the nation.”

The Northern CAN also berated regional groups such as the Arewa Consultative Forum, the Northern Elders Forum, as well as some Northern Senators for opposing the government plan of relocating some departments in the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, from Abuja to Lagos.

“It is unfortunate that we introduce ethnic and regional sentiments in a harmless policy that is meant to streamline operations and make the agencies more effective and reduce cost,” the statement said.

