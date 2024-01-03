CAN demands stricter measures in anti-corruption campaign

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Oyo State on Wednesday urged President Bola Tinubu, and other public office holders to apply stricter measures in the fight against corruption.

The CAN Chairman in the state, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, made the call during a chat with journalists in Ibadan.

Akinyemiju also called on the government to improve the economy by boosting agriculture and ensuring a stable market system, and electricity supply in the country.

He said: “There should be no sacred cow. These leaders go to Dubai, Singapore, China, and more but they failed to copy what those countries do and replicate it here.

“That attitude should change. They need to do away with selfishness, insensitivity, and insincerity. Having done all of these and more, leadership must have the fear of God.

“They must know that the day of judgment will come when everyone will give an account before his/her creator.”

“We must continue to hammer on the need for leaders and followers to turn from their wicked ways if we want peace in the land. God bless Nigeria.”

