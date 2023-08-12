Tribunal reserves judgement in petitions challenging Sanwo-Olu’s election

The Lagos State governorship election petition tribunal on Saturday reserved the judgment in the petitions challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The Justice Arum Igyen Ashomp-led tribunal promised to communicate a date for judgment to the parties after counsels adopted their final written addresses.

The Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Dr. Olajide Adediran aka Jandor are challenging the governor’s victory in the election over alleged widespread irregularities, voter intimidation, and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat are listed as respondents in the petition.

However, the LP and PDP candidates were conspicuously absent in court on Saturday.

In his address, the governor’s counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), asked the court to dismiss the petitions for lack of merit.

He described the LP and PDP candidates’ petitions as mere academic exercises.

Olanipekun noted that the petitioners made no reference to the second respondent (Sanwo-Olu) but focused on his deputy, who is the third respondent in the petition.

