Gov Akeredolu still recovering in Germany, aide clarifies reports of return

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, is currently recovering at a hospital in Germany, according to Mr. Richard Olatunde, who serves as the governor’s chief press secretary.

The governor was recently recorded in a viral video working in what appeared to be an airport while a helicopter could be seen in the background, giving the impression that he had returned to the state.

In response to the viral video, the CPS said in a statement released on Sunday that the video was not recent because it was shot during the election campaign.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media, suggesting the return of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, from his medical vacation.

“While we acknowledge the eagerness of the people of the state, as well as supporters and well-wishers from both within and outside the country to have the governor back, we want to clarify that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany, focused on his full recovery.

READ ALSO:Ondo govt says ailing Akeredolu to return soon from medical trip, silent on condition

“Governor Akeredolu extends his deep appreciation to the citizens of Ondo State for their unwavering prayers and support. Their genuine concern and compassion have been instrumental in aiding his recovery journey.

“It’s important to note that Governor Akeredolu will return to the state very soon to continue executing his administration’s Redeemed agenda and providing impactful governance. His commitment to delivering positive and lasting development remains steadfast.

“The video in question, which is circulating, was captured during the Governor’s campaign tour in preparation for the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.”

Olatunde noted that the governor was eagerly looking forward to reuniting with the people of the sunshine state.

“He is deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support, and he can’t wait to continue working towards a brighter future for Ondo State,” he stressed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now