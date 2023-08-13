Nigerians are fed up with what APC has become, Tunde Bakare warns ruling party

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has claimed that the results of the elections in 2023 showed that Nigerians were fed up with the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is currently in power.

This was mentioned by Bakare, an APC candidate for president in 2022, on Sunday during a State of the Nation broadcast in his church in Ikeja, Lagos.

The preacher and politician claimed that the APC he participated to build had strayed from the values it was built on during a lecture with the topic “Vice, Virtue, & Time: Three Things That Never Stand Still.”

The cleric said, “At this juncture, I must also sound a warning to the APC. I was there when the APC was formed and the extent of my involvement is well documented. As a stakeholder and more importantly as a nation builder, I’m more obligated to state without equivocation that this is not the APC we envisaged. The results of the last elections were clear indications that Nigerians are fed up with what the APC had become.”

He said the fact that the votes polled by the APC during the 2023 presidential election declined from what it had in 2015 and 2019, was an indication that there was a loss of support base for the party.

“If it were not for the divisions within the Peoples Democratic Party and the emergence of the Obidient movement of the Labour Party that split the traditional support base of the PDP, the APC would have convincingly lost the 2023 elections. Even now, the party’s victory as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission is being challenged in court,” Bakare added.

He further lamented that the ruling party has become a platform for politicians “with no ideology”, who moved from one party to the other to seek power at all costs.

