Politics
Petitions against President Tinubu’s election are hopeless — APC
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that the petitions against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the recent elections are “hopeless.”
This was disclosed by the party’s national secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, on Sunday, during an interview on Channels TV “Politics Today.”
Read Also: Nigerians are fed up with what APC has become, Tunde Bakare warns ruling party
According to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged as the second, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was third.
However, both candidates have disputed the results.
When asked to comment on reports that the APC is preparing for a rerun election, Basiru started by saying he wasn’t supposed to remark on a situation that was still under investigation.
“But since you have asked me,” he added, “from my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are hopeless and nobody needs to even waste time in dismissing same.
“They are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless.”
