Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, August 15, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Appeal Court affirms Abure as LP national chairman
The Court of Appeal, Benin City, has affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.Read more
2. Many feared dead as NAF jet crashes in Niger
A jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force crashed in Niger State on Monday.Read more
3. Ex-APC vice chairman, Lukman, faults Tinubu’s ministerial nominations, says he has crashed expectations
A former National Vice Chairman, North-West, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Moh. Lukman, in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, has faulted the President’s ministerial nominations and the emergence of former Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the APC.Read more
4. Reps grill JAMB registrar over recruitment of 300 staff without advert placements
The House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee probing the alleged job racketeering by Ministries, Departments and Agencies on Monday questioned the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, over the recruitment of 300 staff in the agency without advert placements.Read more
5. Sanwo-Olu appoints six special advisers in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of six new Special Advisers in the state.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, August 13, 2023
6. NLC threatens fresh strike over planned petrol price hike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday threatened to mobilise workers for a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide strike over a reported move to increase fuel pump price by marketers.Read more
7. CBN promises measures to halt Naira slump
The Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folasodun Sonubi, said on Monday the apex bank would adopt new measures to stabilise the naira against the dollar in the coming days.Read more
8. Look beyond rates hike to control inflation, ICSAN tells CBN, govt
The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have been counseled to find other means of controlling inflation in the country other than raising the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR).Read more
9. Two Nigerian brothers extradited to US for sexual extortion
Two Nigerian brothers have been extradited to the United States to face trial for alleged sexual extortion of numerous young men and teenage boys in the country.Read more
10. Neymar set to join Saudi club as deal agreed
French club Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal to sell Brazil forward Neymar to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...