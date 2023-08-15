Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Appeal Court affirms Abure as LP national chairman

The Court of Appeal, Benin City, has affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.Read more

2. Many feared dead as NAF jet crashes in Niger

A jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force crashed in Niger State on Monday.Read more

3. Ex-APC vice chairman, Lukman, faults Tinubu’s ministerial nominations, says he has crashed expectations

A former National Vice Chairman, North-West, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Moh. Lukman, in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, has faulted the President’s ministerial nominations and the emergence of former Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the APC.Read more

4. Reps grill JAMB registrar over recruitment of 300 staff without advert placements

The House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee probing the alleged job racketeering by Ministries, Departments and Agencies on Monday questioned the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, over the recruitment of 300 staff in the agency without advert placements.Read more

5. Sanwo-Olu appoints six special advisers in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of six new Special Advisers in the state.Read more

6. NLC threatens fresh strike over planned petrol price hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday threatened to mobilise workers for a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide strike over a reported move to increase fuel pump price by marketers.Read more

7. CBN promises measures to halt Naira slump

The Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folasodun Sonubi, said on Monday the apex bank would adopt new measures to stabilise the naira against the dollar in the coming days.Read more

8. Look beyond rates hike to control inflation, ICSAN tells CBN, govt

The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have been counseled to find other means of controlling inflation in the country other than raising the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR).Read more

9. Two Nigerian brothers extradited to US for sexual extortion

Two Nigerian brothers have been extradited to the United States to face trial for alleged sexual extortion of numerous young men and teenage boys in the country.Read more

10. Neymar set to join Saudi club as deal agreed

French club Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal to sell Brazil forward Neymar to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.Read more

