Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu rules out new fuel price hike in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ruled out a new increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in the country.Read more

2. Tinubu inherited an economy in terrible shape – Oshiomhole

The former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, said on Tuesday President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited an economy in “terrible shape.”Read more

3. Military interference in democracy not acceptable in West Africa – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu declared on Tuesday that military interference in democratic government would no longer be tolerated in West Africa and the rest of the continent.Read more

4. Aviation security workers begin strike over poor wages Wednesday

Staff in the aviation security and logistics sub-sector will begin a nationwide strike on Wednesday over poor salaries.Read more

5. Wike meets Ganduje amidst rumour of APC switch

The former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, in Abuja.Read more

6. Nigerian Army confirms killing of soldiers in bandits’ attack

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of soldiers by bandits in a firefight in Niger State.Read more

7. NPA slams N50 stamp duty per N1,000 on truck drivers

Trucks drivers are to pay a mandatory N50 stamp duty on every N1,000 issued to them by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) through the Trucks Transit Parks (TTP).Read more

8. Inflation jumps to 24.08% in July, new NBS report says

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its latest report, said Nigeria’s headline inflation jumped to 24.08 per cent in July 2023.Read more

9. Seplat confirms one dead, 3 missing in rig accident

One person has been confirmed dead, and three others are missing after a drilling rig operated by the indigenous oil firm, Seplat Energy, crashed on Tuesday in Delta State.Read more

10. ‘I’ve achieved a lot in Europe’ – Neymar joins Al-Hilal on two-year deal

Brazil forward Neymar has successfully completed a move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal, ending his time at Paris St-Germain.Read more

