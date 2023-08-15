NPA slams N50 stamp duty per N1,000 on truck drivers

Trucks drivers are to pay a mandatory N50 stamp duty on every N1,000 issued to them by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) through the Trucks Transit Parks (TTP).

The management of the TTP stated this in a notice dated 14th August, 2023, adding that the new charge will take effect from September.

It also said that the NPA had directed them to commence the implementation of the directive on the denotation of all issued receipts of N1,000.00 and above in value with N50.00.

According to TTP, the directive is a policy of the Federal Ministry of Finance issued two years ago to all Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

The notice read: “In furtherance to the provisions of the Finance Act, the Federal Ministry of Finance issued a circular dated April 19, 2021, directing all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Government to denote all issued receipts of N1,000.00 and above in value with N50.00 Stamp produced by the Nigerian Postal Service. Following engagements between the NPA and NIPOST on the implementation of the circular issued, the NPA has now directed our company, to commence the implementation of the circular on the denotation of all issued receipts of N1,000.00 and above in value with N50.00.

“The implication of NPA’s directive above for stakeholders in the port environment doing business with TTP is that, from the effective date stated below, all bookings on the eto platform shall now attract a mandatory additional charge of N50.00. In the light of the foregoing, all stakeholders are by this notice, informed that in compliance with the above-mentioned directive of the NPA, TTP would commence implementation of the said directive, from September 1, 2023.”

