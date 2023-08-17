Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, August 17, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Wike gets FCT ministry, Umahi works as Tinubu assigns portfolios to ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the 45 ministers confirmed by the Senate last week.Read more

2. DSS issues alert on fresh plot by bandits to attack Abuja-Kaduna train

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday issued an alert on a fresh plot by bandits to attack the Abuja-Kaduna train network.Read more

3. ‘No discussion on Wike’s switch to APC,’ Ganduje clears air on meeting with ex-Rivers governor

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday explained why the former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, visited him at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.Read more

4. Appeal Court dismisses Adebutu’s allegation of vote-buying in Ogun governorship election

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday, dismissed an allegation of vote-buying leveled against the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the state, Ladi Adebutu.Read more

5. TETFund considers suspending foreign scholarships over forex crisis

The foreign exchange crisis currently rocking the country and making life difficult for Nigerians has led the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) into considering the suspension of its foreign scholarships programme.Read more

6. Petrol Price Crisis: NEITI advises govt to seek private sector investment in refineries

In order to find a lasting solution to the current pricing crisis of petroleum products in the country, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has advised the Federal Government to initiate and implement a deliberate policy that would attract investors to invest and help in fixing Nigeria’s refineries.Read more

7. NNPC secures $3bn Afreximbank loan to strengthen naira

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited on Wednesday secured a $3 billion emergency crude repayment loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to stabilise the naira.Read more

8. Tinubu assures investors of friendly environment in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured investors of a sustainable and friendly environment for growth in the country.Read more

9. Kano govt stops planned increase in fees by private schools

The Kano State government ordered private school owners in the state to suspend the planned increase in tuition and other fees.Read more

10. Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup

Manchester City have emerged winners of the UEFA Super Cup after beating Sevilla on penalties on Wednesday night.Read more

