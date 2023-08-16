Business
Tinubu assures investors of friendly environment in Nigeria
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured investors of a sustainable and friendly environment for growth in the country.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, gave the assurance when the Managing Director of Energy and Natural Resources in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East for Standard Chartered Bank, Mr. Ade Adeola, visited him at the State House, Abuja.
He said the current administration would remove all bottlenecks to the growth of investments in the country.
The president told the visitors that the government had initiated tax reforms in line with international best practices.
Tinubu said: “We are committed to strengthening partnerships, encouraging efficiency, and creating a suitable environment for investors.
“We are already working hard on security. We will improve efficiency across the board for good input and output, and we will build a very friendly environment for growth and investments.
“We are open for business. We believe in partnership, and we will work with all those interested in the progress of Nigeria.”
