Tinubu assures investors of friendly environment in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured investors of a sustainable and friendly environment for growth in the country.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, gave the assurance when the Managing Director of Energy and Natural Resources in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East for Standard Chartered Bank, Mr. Ade Adeola, visited him at the State House, Abuja.

He said the current administration would remove all bottlenecks to the growth of investments in the country.

The president told the visitors that the government had initiated tax reforms in line with international best practices.

READ ALSO: Tinubu inherited an economy in terrible shape – Oshiomhole

Tinubu said: “We are committed to strengthening partnerships, encouraging efficiency, and creating a suitable environment for investors.

“We are already working hard on security. We will improve efficiency across the board for good input and output, and we will build a very friendly environment for growth and investments.

“We are open for business. We believe in partnership, and we will work with all those interested in the progress of Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now