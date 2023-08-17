Connect with us

Business

EXPLAINER… NNPC’s $3bn emergency crude repayment loan: What it means at a glance

Published

2 hours ago

on

News broke on Wednesday that Nigeria’s national oil company, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) signed a loan agreement to the tune of $3 billion in what is dubbed Emergency Crude Repayment Loan with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).
Here are what you need to know about the loan deal and how it will impact on Nigeria’s economy and the national currency, naira.
1. The crude repayment loan is not a crude swap or crude for refined products deal but an upfront cash loan against proceeds from a limited amount of future crude oil production.
2. The loan is not risky for NNPC Ltd. or the Nigerian Treasury as the exposure for NNPCL is very limited, covering just a fraction of their entitlements. Additionally, there are no sovereign guarantees tied to this loan.
3. The loan will assist NNPCL in settling taxes and royalties in advance. It will also equip the Federal Government with the necessary dollar liquidity to stabilize the Naira, with limited risk.
4. The funds will be released in stages or tranches based on the specific needs and requirements of the Federal Government.
5. With the possibility of enhancing dollar liquidity, which leads to a strengthened naira, the loan initiative will lead to a reduction in fuel costs. This is because if the naira appreciates in value, the cost of fuel will drop and further increases will be halted.
6. Subsidy is not coming back as stronger Naira will result in lower prices from the current level, making subsidies unnecessary. The deregulation policy remains unchanged.
7. The loan will be repaid against a fraction of proceeds from future crude oil production. It’s a strategic move that ensures a balance between the country’s current economic needs and future production capabilities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × 3 =