EXPLAINER… NNPC’s $3bn emergency crude repayment loan: What it means at a glance

1. The crude repayment loan is not a crude swap or crude for refined products deal but an upfront cash loan against proceeds from a limited amount of future crude oil production.

2. The loan is not risky for NNPC Ltd. or the Nigerian Treasury as the exposure for NNPCL is very limited, covering just a fraction of their entitlements. Additionally, there are no sovereign guarantees tied to this loan.

3. The loan will assist NNPCL in settling taxes and royalties in advance. It will also equip the Federal Government with the necessary dollar liquidity to stabilize the Naira, with limited risk.