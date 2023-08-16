Politics
BREAKING: Wike gets FCT ministry, Umahi works as Tinubu assigns portfolios to ministers
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the 45 ministers confirmed by the Senate last week.
In the new arrangement, the president appointed the former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, was entrusted with the works ministry.
The former minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, was assigned to the aviation ministry while the ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adebayo Adelabu will supervise the ministry of power.
READ ALSO: Tinubu approves Daju’s redeployment to health ministry
The former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was appointed the minister of transportation.
Others are:
- Dele Alake- Minister of Solid Minerals
- Muhammed Idris – Minister of Information
- Mohammed Badaru- Minister of Defence
- Minister of State, Defense – Bello Mattawale
- Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun
- Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare – Ali Pate
- Minister of Agriculture and food security -Abubakar Kyari
- Minister of Youths- Abubakar Mohmoh
- Minister of Communications and Digital Economy – Bosun Tijjani
- Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuga
- Minister of Budget and Economic Planning – Atiku Bagudu
- Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph Utsve
- Minister of Steel Development – Shuaibu Audu
- Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi
- Minister of Trade and Investment – Doris Anieete
- Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation – Betta Edu
- Minster or Sport – John Eno
- Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji Ojo
- Minister of Petroleum Resources – Yet to be allocated
- Minister of Labour and Employment – Simon Lalong
- Minister of Special Duties – Zapahnnaih Gazzalo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...