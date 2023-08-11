Tinubu approves Daju’s redeployment to health ministry

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms. Kachollom Daju, to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Olajide Oshundun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Daju will take over from Mr. Funsho Adebiyi, who has redeployed to the State House.

The redeployment, according to Oshundun, took immediate effect.

The statement read: “Daju has served as PS in the labour and employment ministry for a period of 15 months where she brought a lot of changes through her capable leadership, hard work, and a meticulous eye for detail.

“Her exemplary work ethics and top-notch leadership qualities stood her out as one of the outstanding permanent secretaries that served in the ministry.

“The management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment wish her the best of luck in her new assignment.”

