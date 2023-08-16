‘No discussion on Wike’s switch to APC,’ Ganduje clears air on meeting with ex-Rivers governor

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday explained why the former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, visited him at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The former governor visited Ganduje on Tuesday to fuel insinuations on his switch from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party in the coming weeks.

Wike, who is one of the 45 ministerial nominees cleared by the Senate last week, fell out with the PDP shortly before the last general election.

He was the arrowhead of the G5 that worked against PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the election over the party’s decision to retain the former Senate president, Iyorchia Ayu, as its national chairman.

Ganduje, who spoke with journalists, after the former Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, visited him at the party’s secretariat, expressed optimism that Wike’s presence in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would boost APC’s chances in the 2027 general election.

He, however, dismissed claims that discussions on the former governor’s defection from PDP came up during the meeting.

“You know Wike is a honourable Minister designate so he came, we discussed, because I was looking for him to congratulate him for that. He also came to congratulate me.

“We discussed that when he becomes minister fully, he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is given forward and he is ready to cooperate. But we didn’t discuss the issue of his coming to APC or not coming to APC. That issue will arise later,” the chairman stated.

