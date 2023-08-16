Wike gets FCT ministry, Umahi works as Tinubu assigns portfolios to ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the 45 ministers confirmed by the Senate last week.

In the new arrangement, the president appointed the former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, was entrusted with the works ministry.

The former minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, was assigned to the aviation ministry while the ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adebayo Adelabu will supervise the ministry of power.

READ ALSO: Tinubu approves Daju’s redeployment to health ministry

The former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was appointed the minister of transportation.

Others are:

Minister of Solid Minerals – Dele Alake

Minister of Information – Mohammed Idris

Minister of Defence – Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State, Defense – Bello Mattawale

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare – Ali Pate

Minister of Agriculture and food security -Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Youths- Abubakar Mohmoh

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy – Bosun Tijjani

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuga

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning – Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph Utsve

Minister of Steel Development – Shuaibu Audu

Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi

Minister of Trade and Investment – Doris Anieete

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation – Betta Edu

Minster or Sport – John Eno

Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji Ojo

Minister of Petroleum Resources – Yet to be allocated

Minister of Labour and Employment – Simon Lalong

Minister of Special Duties – Zapahnnaih Gazzalo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now