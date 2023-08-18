Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, August 18, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Subsidy palliatives take centre stage as Shettima presides over NEC meeting

The Federal Government’s palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy is expected to dominate discussions as the Vice President, Kashim Shettima is presiding over the National Economic Council (NEC) at Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

2. ‘Pains caused by fuel subsidy removal are for a better tomorrow,’ Tinubu assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday assured Nigerians of a better future despite the present challenges occasioned by the removal of the petrol subsidy.Read more

3. Nigerian govt begins documentation for ministers-designate Saturday

The Federal Government will begin the documentation of new ministers on Saturday.Read more

4. Speaker Abbas reshuffles Reps committees’ make-up, announces new Chairmen

Following the nomination of Kebbi State lawmaker Yusuf Sununu to the position of minister, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives, has changed the chairpersons of various committees.Read more

5. Court adjourns Emefiele’s N6.9bn ‘fraud’ case to Aug 23

The travails of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, continued on Thursday after the case over N6.9 billion alleged procurement fraud been stalled due to the absence of the first and second defendants who are said to be indisposed.Read more

6. Nigeria’s military confirms 36 officers dead in bandits’ attack, helicopter crash

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday at least 36 military officers died in two separate incidents in Niger State this week.Read more

7. EXPLAINER… NNPC’s $3bn emergency crude repayment loan: What it means at a glance

Here are what you need to know about the loan deal and how it will impact on Nigeria’s economy and the national currency, naira.Read more

8. Moniepoint delves into consumer banking sector, to rival OPAY, Palmpay

One of Nigeria’s corporate banking platforms, Moniepoint, has moved to join the consumer banking market. As a result, it revealed a debit card and mobile application aimed at consumers.Read more

9. Anthrax: Benue govt warns residents on consumption of dead animals

The Benue State government on Thursday warned the people of the state about the consumption of dead animals.Read more

10. ‘Leader’ Osimhen is just like Ronaldo, says Napoli boss Garcia

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen is a leader and gives himself to the game just like Cristiano Ronaldo does, so says Napoli head coach Rudi Garcia.Read more

