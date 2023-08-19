Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, August 19, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Fuel subsidy: Nigerian govt to monitor distribution of palliatives in states

The presidency said on Friday the Federal Government would monitor the distribution of palliatives designed to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy on Nigerians at the state level.Read more

2. Tinubu warns Niger military junta of ‘grave consequences’ if ousted president’s health deteriorates

President Bola Tinubu has warned the Nigerien military of “grave consequences” if the regime allows the health of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to deteriorate.Read more

3. IGP orders establishment of complaint response units in state commands

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the establishment of Complaint Response Units in state commands.Read more

4. ‘Rumour from the pit of hell,’ Edo speaker denies claim of impeachment plot against Shaibu

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has dismissed rumours about the planned impeachment of the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.Read more

5. PDP accuses Otti, Fagbemi of intimidating Abia tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State on Friday accused Governor Alex Otti and the incoming Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, of intimidating the state election petition tribunal.Read more

6. UNILAG dismisses rumour of another adjustment in tuition fees

The management of the University of Lagos on Friday dismissed rumours about the introduction of extra charges to tuition fees introduced last month.Read more

7. CBN releases new guidelines for forex sale by BDCs two years after ban

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday released fresh guidelines for the sale of foreign exchange by Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in the country.Read more

8. West African defence chiefs agree on D-day to move against Niger coup plotters

The West African defence chiefs said on Friday they have agreed on the day to intervene in the political situation in the Niger Republic.Read more

9. UNICEF demands bandits’ prosecution for murder of women and children in Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday asked the Federal Government to prosecute bandits for the murder and other grievous acts against women and children in the Northern part of the country.Read more

10. Amusan ‘thrilled’ after getting clearance to compete at World Athletics Champs

Reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan, has been cleared to compete at the World Athletics Championships which start this Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.Read more

