Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, August 20, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ECOWAS delegation meets ousted Niger president
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation in Niger on Saturday met with ousted President Mohamed Bazoum Saturday.Read more
2. What Niger ousted president told ECOWAS delegation – Abdulsalami
The leader of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Abdulsalami Abubakar, Saturday night confirmed that the team met with the ousted Niger President, Mohammed Basoum, in Niamey.Read more
3. Like Lagos and Oyo, Ogun declares Monday work-free for Isese Day
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, declared Monday as a public holiday to commemorate the annual Isese Day in the state.Read more
4. PDP accuses APC of distorting witness testimony at Nasarawa tribunal
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State on Saturday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of distorting the testimony of its key witness at the state governorship election petition tribunal.Read more
5. Ebonyi tribunal reserves judgement in petition challenging Gov Nwifuru’s election
The Ebonyi State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja on Saturday reserved judgement in the petition challenging Governor Francis Nwifuru’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.Read more
6. Jonathan to lead fourth AU observer mission for Zimbabwe election
Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, is to lead a joint observer mission of the Africa Union (AU) and Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) for Zimbabwe’s general elections scheduled for August 23.Read more
7. Nigerian banks lose N9.5bn in first eight months of 2023
Nigerian banks have lost a whopping N9.5 billion to electronic frauds since the beginning of 2023.Read more
8. Investment opportunities in real estate near the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria
On May 22, 2023, the Dangote Refinery was inaugurated in Lagos, Nigeria, with former President Muhammadu Buhari officiating the ceremony.Read more
9. Police arrests landlady for pouring hot water on tenant in Anambra
Police operatives in Anambra have arrested a landlady identified Amaka Okonkwo for allegedly pouring hot water on her tenant in the state.Read more
10. Osimhen nets brace as Napoli begin title defence with win
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored twice in Napoli’s first competitive game of the season.Read more
