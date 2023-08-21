Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, August 21, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tinubu redeploys Oyetola, Alkali, Tunji-Ojo, renames ministry of environment
President Bola Tinubu on Sunday effected minor changes in the composition of the soon-to-be constituted Federal Executive Council (FEC).Read more
2. PDP chieftain sues national chairman over disregard for party’s constitution
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Daboikiabo Warmate, has filed a suit against the party’s Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, over alleged disregard for the party constitution at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.Read more
3. PRP cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger
The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Sunday urged President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to resolve amicably the conflict with the Niger Republic over a recent coup in the country.Read more
4. Ex-water resources minister, Mukhtar Shagari dumps PDP for APC in Sokoto
The former minister of water resources, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State.Read more
5. Falana demands immediate release of detained EFCC chairman
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa from detention without further delay.Read more
6. Crisis in Edo NMA, as chairman, Secretary dismiss purported suspension
The Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association has been mired in crisis after its chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili, deputy chairman, Dr Okwara Benson, and secretary, Dr Collins Otoikhila, were placed on suspension.Read more
7. ECOWAS rejects Niger military junta’s three-year transition plan
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday rejected the Nigerien military junta’s three-year transition plan.Read more
8. Kiddwaya evicted from BBNaija ‘All Stars’ show
One of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija “All Stars” edition, Kiddwaya, has been evicted from the reality TV show.Read more
9. NDLEA recovers illicit drugs worth N4.8bn in Lagos warehouse
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered illicit drugs worth N4.8 billion from a warehouse in Lagos.Read more
10. Chukwuemeka scores as Chelsea thrashed by West Ham, Iwobi loses with Everton
Chelsea’s Nigerian-born forward Carney Chukwuemeka was on target for his team but his effort was not enough to save them from city rivals West Ham.Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...