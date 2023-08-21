Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, August 21, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu redeploys Oyetola, Alkali, Tunji-Ojo, renames ministry of environment

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday effected minor changes in the composition of the soon-to-be constituted Federal Executive Council (FEC).Read more

2. PDP chieftain sues national chairman over disregard for party’s constitution

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Daboikiabo Warmate, has filed a suit against the party’s Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, over alleged disregard for the party constitution at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.Read more

3. PRP cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Sunday urged President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to resolve amicably the conflict with the Niger Republic over a recent coup in the country.Read more

4. Ex-water resources minister, Mukhtar Shagari dumps PDP for APC in Sokoto

The former minister of water resources, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State.Read more

5. Falana demands immediate release of detained EFCC chairman

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa from detention without further delay.Read more

6. Crisis in Edo NMA, as chairman, Secretary dismiss purported suspension

The Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association has been mired in crisis after its chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili, deputy chairman, Dr Okwara Benson, and secretary, Dr Collins Otoikhila, were placed on suspension.Read more

7. ECOWAS rejects Niger military junta’s three-year transition plan

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday rejected the Nigerien military junta’s three-year transition plan.Read more

8. Kiddwaya evicted from BBNaija ‘All Stars’ show

One of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija “All Stars” edition, Kiddwaya, has been evicted from the reality TV show.Read more

9. NDLEA recovers illicit drugs worth N4.8bn in Lagos warehouse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered illicit drugs worth N4.8 billion from a warehouse in Lagos.Read more

10. Chukwuemeka scores as Chelsea thrashed by West Ham, Iwobi loses with Everton

Chelsea’s Nigerian-born forward Carney Chukwuemeka was on target for his team but his effort was not enough to save them from city rivals West Ham.Read more

