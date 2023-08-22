Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, August 22, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. I secured PDP leaders’ approval to be in Tinubu’s govt – Wike
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Monday he was given the go-ahead by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to accept President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial appointment.Read more
2. Obi leads Labour Party rally for Edo local council election
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday led the party’s mega rally for the September 2 local government election in Edo State.Read more
3. Former NBA president, Agbakoba, seeks decentralized police, revamp of judicial system
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has urged the new Attorney General of Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to revamp the judicial system in order to ensure effective prosecution of cases.Read more
4. Nigerians expect their lives to take a better turn under our watch, Tinubu tells new ministers
President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the new ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians for a renewed socio-economic development.Read more
5. Another Chibok school girl regains freedom in Borno, 87 still in captivity
Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued a 27-year-old Chibok schoolgirl, Mary Nkeki, in Borno State.Read more
6. Shettima to represent Nigeria at BRICS summit in South Africa
Vice President Kashim Shettima will leave Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of Government.Read more
7. Over N262.52bn earned as BUA Foods, John Holt raise stock market cap
On Monday, the Nigerian stock market recorded 0.74 per cent appreciation in the equity capitalisation, representing N262.52 billion gain.Read more
8. Fuel consumption in Nigeria drops by 12.96m after fuel subsidy removal
Petrol consumption in Nigeria dropped in July by 19.95 per cent month-on-month, following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.Read more
9. Soma emerges BBNaija head of house
One of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija “All Stars” edition, Soma emerged as the Head of House on Monday.Read more
10. Ødegaard nets penalty as 10-man Arsenal win at Palace
Arsenal maintained a perfect start to the Premier League season as a penalty from captain Martin Odegaard gave then a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.Read more
