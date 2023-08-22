Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. I secured PDP leaders’ approval to be in Tinubu’s govt – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Monday he was given the go-ahead by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to accept President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial appointment.Read more

2. Obi leads Labour Party rally for Edo local council election

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday led the party’s mega rally for the September 2 local government election in Edo State.Read more

3. Former NBA president, Agbakoba, seeks decentralized police, revamp of judicial system

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has urged the new Attorney General of Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to revamp the judicial system in order to ensure effective prosecution of cases.Read more

4. Nigerians expect their lives to take a better turn under our watch, Tinubu tells new ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the new ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians for a renewed socio-economic development.Read more

5. Another Chibok school girl regains freedom in Borno, 87 still in captivity

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued a 27-year-old Chibok schoolgirl, Mary Nkeki, in Borno State.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, August 20, 2023

6. Shettima to represent Nigeria at BRICS summit in South Africa

Vice President Kashim Shettima will leave Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of Government.Read more

7. Over N262.52bn earned as BUA Foods, John Holt raise stock market cap

On Monday, the Nigerian stock market recorded 0.74 per cent appreciation in the equity capitalisation, representing N262.52 billion gain.Read more

8. Fuel consumption in Nigeria drops by 12.96m after fuel subsidy removal

Petrol consumption in Nigeria dropped in July by 19.95 per cent month-on-month, following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

9. Soma emerges BBNaija head of house

One of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija “All Stars” edition, Soma emerged as the Head of House on Monday.Read more

10. Ødegaard nets penalty as 10-man Arsenal win at Palace

Arsenal maintained a perfect start to the Premier League season as a penalty from captain Martin Odegaard gave then a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now