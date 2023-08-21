Nigerians expect their lives to take a better turn under our watch, Tinubu tells new ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the new ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians for a renewed socio-economic development.

He made the call in his address after the inauguration of the 45 ministers at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

The president pointed out that the administration came at a time the country was in dire need of renewal and reforms in all ramifications.

Tinubu said: “Nigerians expect you to hit the ground running just as we had promised them during our campaigns. With your inauguration today, you have become ministers of the Federal Republic not ministers of a particular state or region.

“Nigerians expect a lot and they deservedly want to see changes in their lives. You are now in the same boat with me and they expect that their lives would take a new and better turn.”

He said the new ministers reflect the country’s diversity and were chosen for their track record of success and achievements in their various fields.

The president added: “The challenges we face today are daunting but we have the opportunity to implement long-due reforms that would bring about peace, safety and prosperity of our people as contained in our renewed hope agenda.

“We are about to accelerate our governing efforts, move forward and realise our aspirations for Nigerians. Tremendous responsibilities follow this appointment and all of you are expected to contribute your quota to deliver accountable, efficient and effective service to Nigerians.

“Your assignment begins immediately and you must work to make yourself worthy of God and the people to make Nigerians believe that the right hands are chosen. I believe in you and government can be a progressive way to gain public confidence and trust.”

The ministers sworn in by President Tinubu were – Nyesom Wike (Federal Capital Territory), Wale Edun (Finance), Adegboyega Oyetola (Marine and Blue Economy), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).

Others were Bosun Tijani (Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy), Ishak Salaco (State, Environment and Ecological Management), Adebayo Adelabu (Power), Tunji Alausa (State, Health and Social Welfare), Dele Alake (Solid Minerals Development), Lola Ade-John (Tourism), Sa’idu Alkali (Transportation), and Bunmi Tunji-Ojo (Interior).

Also inaugurated by the president were – Doris Anite (Industry, Trade and Investment), Uche Nnaji (Innovation Science and Technology), Nkiruka Onyejeocha (State, Labour and Employment), Uju Kennedy (Women Affairs), Abubakar Momoh (Niger Delta Development), Ekperikpe Ekpo (State, Petroleum Resources — Gas), and Heineken Lokpobiri (State, Petroleum Resources — Oil).

The rest were – John Enoh (Sports Development), Hannatu Musawa (Art, Culture and the Creative Economy), Mohammed Badaru (Defence), Bello Matawalle (State, Defence), Yusuf T. Sunumu (State, Education), Ahmed M. Dangiwa (Housing and Urban Development), Abdullah T. Gwarzo (State, Housing and Urban Development), and Atiku Bagudu (Budget and Economic Planning).

Mairiga Mahmud (State, FCT), Bello M. Goronyo (State, Water Resources and Sanitation), Abubakar Kyar (Agriculture and Food Security), Tahir Maman (Education), Yusuf M. Tuggar (Foreign Affairs), Ali Pate (Health and Social Welfare), Ibrahim Geidam (Police Affairs), U. Maigari Ahmadu (State, Steel Development), Shuaibu A. Audu (Steel Development), Muhammed Idris (Information and National Orientation), Lateef Fagbemi (Attorney General of the Federation), Simon Lalong (Labour and Employment), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (State, Police Affairs), Zephaniah Jisalo (Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs), Joseph Utsev (Water Resources and Sanitation), and Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (State, Agriculture and Food Security) completed the list.

