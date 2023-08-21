Politics
President Tinubu swears in ministers-designate in Aso Rock
President Bola Tinubu on Monday swore-in the 45 ministers-designate at the Banquent Hall of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja..
Only 45 of the president’s 48 nominations for ministerial positions received the Senate’s approval.
Read Also: Tinubu redeploys Oyetola, Alkali, Tunji-Ojo, renames ministry of environment
Due to the Senate’s lack of access to their security clearances during the confirmation hearing, Nasir el-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State, Stella Okotete (Delta), and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba) were not confirmed.
The 45 successful ministers-designate completed their documentation at the weekend as part of the fulfillment to enable them be sworn in as cabinet members.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...