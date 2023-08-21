President Tinubu swears in ministers-designate in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Monday swore-in the 45 ministers-designate at the Banquent Hall of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja..

Only 45 of the president’s 48 nominations for ministerial positions received the Senate’s approval.

Due to the Senate’s lack of access to their security clearances during the confirmation hearing, Nasir el-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State, Stella Okotete (Delta), and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba) were not confirmed.

The 45 successful ministers-designate completed their documentation at the weekend as part of the fulfillment to enable them be sworn in as cabinet members.

