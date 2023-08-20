BREAKING: Tinubu redeploys Oyetola, Alkali, Tunji-Ojo, renames ministry of environment

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday effected minor changes in the composition of the soon-to be constituted Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The president last week allotted portfolios to the 45 minister-designates confirmed by the Senate.

In the new arrangement, the president has moved the ex- Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, from the Ministry of Transportation to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The Special on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said another minister-designate, Abubakar Momoh, has been redeployed from the Ministry of Youth to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, who was previously assigned to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, will now head the Ministry of Interior while Sa’idu Alkali was redeployed to the Transportation Ministry.

President Tinubu also renamed the Federal Ministry of Environment as Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management.

The changes, according to Ngelale, took immediate effect.

“Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

“(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

“(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

“The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment,” the statement added.

