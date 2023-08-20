Ex-water resources minister, Mukhtar Shagari dumps PDP for APC in Sokoto

The former minister of water resources, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State.

Shagari, who served as minister in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is one of the oldest members of the PDP.

He was also the deputy governor of Sokoto State during Aliyu Wamakko’s administration from May 2007 to April 2011.

READ ALSO: PDP chieftain, Yusha’u Kebbe joins APC in Sokoto

The APC secretary in the state, Abubakar Yabo, and other members of the state executive committee presented the party’s membership card to Shagari in Sokoto at the weekend.

In his address at the event, Yabo described the former minister as a quality addition to APC at the state and national levels.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now