PDP chieftain sues national chairman over disregard for party’s constitution

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Daboikiabo Warmate, has filed a suit against the party’s Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, over alleged disregard for the party constitution at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) were listed as respondents in the suit.

In an Originating Summons, Motion on Notice, and Affidavit of Urgency marked: FCT/HC/GAR/CU/417/2023, FCT/HC/GAR/M/1068/2023, and RN 12936423, Warmate alleged that the respondents flagrantly disrespected, disregarded and jettisoned section 31 subsection 4 of the PDP 2017 constitution as amended.

The court filing was made available to journalists on Sunday.

The plaintiff, who quoted the section, said: “The NEC shall meet at least once in every quarter at the instance of the national chairman or at the request of two-thirds of its membership who shall notify the chairman at least seven days prior to the meeting.”

He alleged Damagum has not convened a NEC meeting since the last one held on September 8, 2022.

He, therefore, sought an order restraining the respondents from carrying out any further activities of the party.

Warmate also sought an order compelling the NWC to convene a NEC meeting within seven days to fill the vacant positions in the party.

