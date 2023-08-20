PRP cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Sunday urged President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to resolve amicably the conflict with the Niger Republic over a recent coup in the country.

The party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Falalu Bello, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

He stressed that war with the landlocked West African country would not be in the interest of Nigeria and ECOWAS.

Bello said: “War would destabilise the entire Sahelian region and could lead to the spread of violence and instability to other countries in the West African sub-region.

“There exists an excellent neighbourliness and good relationship between the two countries that are closely linked economically, culturally, and geographically.

“It will be tragic if these relationships for centuries are spoilt. The Niger Republic depends on Nigeria for trade and investment, and Nigeria depends on Niger for some products.

“A war would disrupt this economic interdependence and harm both countries.”

He said the recent disagreement between Nigeria and the Niger Republic was avoidable and should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

“The PRP strongly urges President Tinubu, as the present ECOWAS Chairman, to painstakingly pursue dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the imbroglio in the Republic of Niger and to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that could lead to war.

“We urge President Tinubu to focus on addressing the challenges facing Nigerians, including insecurity, extreme poverty, and unemployment among others.

“The PRP remains confident that Nigeria and the ECOWAS will resolve the issue at stake with the Niger Republic peacefully through dialogue without bloodshed,” he added.

The West African bloc activated its standby force to eject the coup plotters from the presidential palace after they rebuffed entreaties to release ousted President Mohammed Basoum and restore constitutional order in the country last week.

