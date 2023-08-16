PDP may soon become extinct as a party, former Aviation Minister, Chidoka, predicts

Osita Chidoka, a member of the People’s Democratic Party and a former minister of aviation, claims that if changes are not done as soon as feasible, the party may become extinct.

He said that the Labour Party (LP) defeated the party in some of its strongholds during the most recent election.

He made this known while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

Chidoka said, “The PDP in itself is a government that was in power for 16 years. Its instinct is that of a government party and not that of an opposition party, and it has taken us eight years now to begin to realise.

“We are smelling the coffee that it’s not four years and we are back or we are coming back the next day.

“Now, we are beginning to see that PDP itself needs to be reformed. It needs to renew and reimagine itself to be able to begin to play the role of opposition, knowing full well that we have a politician as president.

“If PDP doesn’t get its act together, it will be an extinct party. So, we need to wake up, smell the coffee, find the kind of leadership that will represent us in an opposition atmosphere, and begin to do the work of the opposition.

“We must do the work of mobilization and imbibe the work of technology.

“[The] last four years have taught us a bitter lesson that a young party can come up and take away PDP strongholds in an election cycle.”

The main opposition party was engulfed with internal crisis before the 2023 elections and it spiraled into the election with some governors within the party openly backing candidates of other parties.

