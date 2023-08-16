Ex-minister, Chidoka, advocates over 50% of total votes for a candidate to be declared president

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka has cast a cloud of doubt on the legimacy of the President Bola Tinubu presidency, as he insists that before anyone should be declared president, such a person must poll over 50 percent of the total votes cast.

Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation, supported his doubts with the reaction of Nigerians to the removal of fuel subsidy and the threat of military intervention in Niger Republic as signs that Tinubu may be occupying the Presidency as a minority.

Chidoka, who said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, therefore suggested that the constitution be amended to ensure there’s a runoff in any election where the presidential candidate does not secure over 50 percent of votes cast.

He said: “Look at the reactions of Nigerians to the war in Niger. If you look at the reaction of fuel subsidy.

“If the people of Nigeria have confidence that this government has mass legitimacy, which brings me to a point.

“I think we need to amend our laws to make it that any presidential candidate who doesn’t make 50 plus 1 of the votes cast in an election should go for a runoff because election of a President as 33% of the votes keeps the President in serious minority that makes him difficult to push big agenda.”

Speaking further, Chidoka said that though he’s in support of some decisions taken by President Tinubu since his assumption of office on May 29, the decisions taken now have ‘negative externalities.’

“I support the idea of fuel subsidy removal and the removal of exchange rate distortions we have.

“However, these decisions have to be taken in cognizance of the fact available on the ground. How are we going to frame it in such a way that it won’t have negative externalities?”, the former minister asked.

