SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians say Tinubu living in denial as terrorists allegedly kill Nigerian soldiers

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, mourned the death of troops killed by bandits in an ambush in the Shiroro area of Niger State, as well as the crash of a Nigerian Air Force helicopter in the state on Monday.

The President, in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, stated that the incidents brought him “immense sadness.”

He said, “These officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission. In their dedicated service to our beloved country, they paid the ultimate price.”

READ ALSO:Military claims troops killed 38 suspected terrorists in nationwide operations

While commending the courage and devotion of the fallen soldiers, Tinubu said, “On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my condolences to their families, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the entire Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

However, the president has come under severe criticism as many Nigerians on the social media platform are unhappy with his messages, with many saying he’s lying and in a state of denial.

Here are some tweets:

Dear Mr Bola Ahmed, It wasn't a "crash." Stop disrespecting the memories of those men by calling it a "crash." It was a terror attack. NAF 582 was shot down by terrorists. I wasn't going to put out this video, but I think the public really needs to know.https://t.co/F9icKjmG8H https://t.co/eBVcK5dlHU — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) August 15, 2023

BAT TINUBU! We Nigerians rejected you at the election pool, we equally reject your stance and utterances for you a coup plotter and usurper!!! https://t.co/hSVlhIvahJ — Oliver Agwashim (@AgwashimO) August 16, 2023

Nigeria’s @NGRPresident has erroneously attributed a terrorist attack on the Helicopter of the @HQNigerianArmy to a “Helicopter Crash”. This singular attack carried out by #FulaniTerroristHerdsmen claimed the lives of over 20 Nigerian Soldiers. https://t.co/ygSKTHQwUT pic.twitter.com/BgL9JhD6v8 — An Uncle named Chike (@Unclechike1) August 16, 2023

I wonder what goes on in the hearts of these military men. The former president gave money & food, & released the terrorists that killed your friends. The current one is openly covering up the cause of the death of your friends.

All in the midst of salary that can't feed you. 😭 https://t.co/nHVirREYwV — 👑 Blessed (@Girl_isBlessed) August 16, 2023

His government will make all government controlled media outlets peddle this half truth and the majority of Nigerians offline will eat it up. Yes the helicopter crashed, but why leave out the part it was shot down by terrorists? https://t.co/gLBbtyaNRI — Chūn-chūn (@Swae_mantis) August 16, 2023

Here is the illegitimate president lying again. The NAF helicopter's crash is not a mystery. It was shot down by terrorists! https://t.co/ateFVAwgS0 — Rasheedo (@RasheedKolawo1e) August 16, 2023

