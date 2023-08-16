Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians say Tinubu living in denial as terrorists allegedly kill Nigerian soldiers

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, mourned the death of troops killed by bandits in an ambush in the Shiroro area of Niger State, as well as the crash of a Nigerian Air Force helicopter in the state on Monday.

The President, in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, stated that the incidents brought him “immense sadness.”

He said, “These officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission. In their dedicated service to our beloved country, they paid the ultimate price.”

While commending the courage and devotion of the fallen soldiers, Tinubu said, “On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my condolences to their families, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the entire Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

However, the president has come under severe criticism as many Nigerians on the social media platform are unhappy with his messages, with many saying he’s lying and in a state of denial.

Opinions

