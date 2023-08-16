Nigerians raise posers over new charges against Emefiele

Embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, faces fresh charges relating to procurement fraud, conspiracy and conferring corrupt advantages on his associates.

The charges signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar; Deputy Director, Public Prosecution, Mrs N Jones-Nebo and eight other ministry officials on Tuesday, revealed that Emefiele will be arraigned alongside a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro and her company, April1616 Investment Limited.

They were also alleged to have bought a fleet of over 98 exotic vehicles and armoured buses valued at about N6.9bn.

Emefiele, who has been held since he was removed from office by President Bola Tinubu on June 9, was charged with giving Yaro, a director of April 1616 Investment Ltd., corrupt privileges.

This situation has elicited reactions from Nigerians on X — many of whom wonder how one official could perpetrate such level of crime.

Here is a cross-section of some opinions:

You wake up daily & just be angry at the Nigerian system. Per the new charges filed against former @cenbank gov Godwin Emefiele, he allegedly procured 84 Toyota Hilux, 10 armored M-Benz, 3 Toyota Landcruisers, and 1 Toyota Avalon vehicles with N6.9bn. That’s just one official! — Jesusegun Alagbe (@jesusegun1) August 16, 2023

It’s evident they’re having serious challenges with what to charge Emefiele for. Not that the m0r0n isn’t as dirty as they come but isolating the crimes without implicating themselves is the major issue. Now, DSS (not EFCC !) is charging him for nebulous N6.9 billion contract — Ogbete Oligarch (@OdogwuOgbete) August 16, 2023

This is definitely a tip of the charges to be filed against him. It's a long rope for him. To be arraigned before a vacation court and when vacation ends, he will have to be arraigned afresh before a regular court, amongst several other cases to be filed.🙆 — Dennis Abu (@lesloci) August 16, 2023

Of all the impunity to challenge Emefiele at the court, it's illegal possession of arms?yet we see Asari Dokubo and lots of other non state actors publicly display firearms without the FG or security authorities challenging them. @officialABAT and FG are insincere — Emmanuel S.K. Ibeoha (@EmmaIbeoha) August 16, 2023

Emefiele printed 23trillion unconstitutionally, Emefiele was political as CBN governor which is against the ethics of his position then, and lots of other impunity yet @officialABAT is chasing shadows, wasting taxpayers money in the name of illegal possession of arms! — Emmanuel S.K. Ibeoha (@EmmaIbeoha) August 16, 2023

Why would Federal Government keep Emefiele in detention ?

If he must be detained, then Buhari should be detained as well because CBN Governor takes orders directly from the presidency. ALL EYES 👀 ON THE JUDICIARY pic.twitter.com/wx6YqvPPia — God with us (@Ochinanwata__) August 16, 2023

