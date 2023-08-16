Connect with us

Nigerians raise posers over new charges against Emefiele

Embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, faces fresh charges relating to procurement fraud, conspiracy and conferring corrupt advantages on his associates.

The charges signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar; Deputy Director, Public Prosecution, Mrs N Jones-Nebo and eight other ministry officials on Tuesday, revealed that Emefiele will be arraigned alongside a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro and her company, April1616 Investment Limited.

They were also alleged to have bought a fleet of over 98 exotic vehicles and armoured buses valued at about N6.9bn.

READ ALSO:More troubles for Emefiele as Nigerian govt files fresh 20-count charges

Emefiele, who has been held since he was removed from office by President Bola Tinubu on June 9, was charged with giving Yaro, a director of April 1616 Investment Ltd., corrupt privileges.

This situation has elicited reactions from Nigerians on X — many of whom wonder how one official could perpetrate such level of crime.

Here is a cross-section of some opinions:

Opinions

