More troubles for Emefiele as Nigerian govt flies fresh 20-count charges

Suspended Governor of the Cenral Bank of Nigeria {CBN} may have more troubles coming his way, as the Federal Government, on Tuesday, said a fresh 20-count charge had been filed against him before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The government, through the Director of Prosecution, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar, has also applied to withdraw the charge of illegal possession of firearms filed against Emefiele at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Abubakar, who approached the Federal High Court in Ikoyi on Tuesday with an oral application, said the withdrawal followed the result of further investigations.

He made this known while speaking with journalists after the day’s proceedings.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Emefiele, was on July 25, arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on “illegal possession of firearms” before the Ikoyi court.

