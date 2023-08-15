Sit-at-home is dead, IPOB counsel, Ejiofor tackles Simon Ekpa

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the attorney for Indigenous People of Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed that criminals in the southeast have turned to fabricating lies and making up stories in order to stay relevant.

Simon Ekpa’s criminality has not only been exposed and ended by Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten note calling for an end to the sit-at-home order being imposed in the southeast, but it has also rattled him into desperately spreading grievous fabrications and false narratives to remain relevant, the IPOB lawyer said in a statement he signed and made available to the press on Tuesday.

According to Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu‘s handwritten message put a quick end to the illegal activity, demonstrating that fate is beyond human control.

He urged all supporters and followers of Kanu to distance themselves from criminality and adhere to the guidelines stipulated by the IPOB leadership.

The statement reads, “The complete and total end to the criminality of a rogue who operates from far away Finland, by a mere handwritten note of about 50 words by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is enough proof that there is no competition in DESTINY.

“Sit-at-home is dead today because Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said so – wonders of the handwritten note! The senseless sit-at-home completely stopped from the moment Onyendu’s handwritten note was published.

“The criminal proponent of sit-at-home in Finland goes to work every Monday, if at all he is meaningfully engaged, and his child, that he had with a Finnish lady, goes to school every Monday.

“But children in Igbo land are prevented from going to school on Mondays and parents are prevented from going out to seek for their livelihoods to feed their families, particularly in this period of unimaginable economic hardship. What height of hypocrisy and wickedness!”

The IPOB lawyer further added that his client Nnamdi Kanu demonstrated abiding love for his people by ending the troublesome sit-at-home, which the southeast governors could not stop for two years.

“It took only a handwritten note of about 50 words to end the criminality of a rogue in faraway Finland,” Ejiofor added.

“This is proof that had Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu been released before now in line with the Appellate Court’s judgment, all the tragic and unfortunate deaths and needless destructions recorded over the past turbulent two years in Igbo land, would have been averted because his endeared people listen to him.

“Finally, if this level of peace can be achieved with a mere written note from solitary confinement in the SSS gulag, imagine what Onyendu’s physical presence will accomplish.

“This goes to show that those behind the insecurity in the South-East and benefitting from the same, are the same people obstructing the release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

