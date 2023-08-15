Bandits reportedly abduct many in fresh Zamfara attack

Bandits reportedly abducted an unspecified number of people in an attack on Jan-Bako town, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Tuesday.

A resident of the town told journalists the terrorists stormed the community with sophisticated weapons late on Monday night, fired from different directions and went from house to house to pick residents.

He added that the hoodlums looted shops and carted away food items and other necessities from the community.

The victims, according to him, were mostly women, and children.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack.

The latest attack occurred just 24 hours after bandits killed one person and abducted seven others during an attack on the headquarters of Bungudu local government area of the state.

Zamfara is one of the six states in the North-West currently under siege from bandits.

The terrorists had killed hundreds of people and displaced several millions others since 2019.

