News
Bandits reportedly abduct many in fresh Zamfara attack
Bandits reportedly abducted an unspecified number of people in an attack on Jan-Bako town, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Tuesday.
A resident of the town told journalists the terrorists stormed the community with sophisticated weapons late on Monday night, fired from different directions and went from house to house to pick residents.
He added that the hoodlums looted shops and carted away food items and other necessities from the community.
The victims, according to him, were mostly women, and children.
However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack.
READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly kill 21 soldiers in Niger attack
The latest attack occurred just 24 hours after bandits killed one person and abducted seven others during an attack on the headquarters of Bungudu local government area of the state.
Zamfara is one of the six states in the North-West currently under siege from bandits.
The terrorists had killed hundreds of people and displaced several millions others since 2019.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...