PDP chieftain, Yusha’u Kebbe joins APC in Sokoto

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Yusha’u Kebbe, on Friday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Kebbe, who announced his defection to APC at a press briefing in Sokoto, cited poor leadership style and lack of people-oriented policies from the PDP-led administration in the state as some of the reasons for his action.

The politician said he had consulted his loyalists in all 23 local government areas of the state before arriving at the decision.

According to him, the majority of his loyalists agreed that the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 elections was part of the present administration in all ramifications, “therefore, his nomination was a continuation of the administration.”

He said some of his loyalists had opted to go with either Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the PDP leader or former governor of the state, Aliyu Wamakko to APC.

Kebbe insisted that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has the capacity to lead Nigeria as he had done during his time as the governor of Lagos State.

