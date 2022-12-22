APC campaign dismisses claim on Lawan’s support for Atiku, accuses PDP of mischief

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council declared on Thursday that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, cannot betray the party.

The council’s clarification followed a claim by the Bashir Machina (BSM) Campaign Council that Lawan has abandoned the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

The Director of Media and Publicity for the BSM Campaign Council, Husaini Isa, had in a statement on Wednesday alleged that Lawan’s supporters openly declared their support for Atiku during a rally held in Nguru town.

Lawan and Machina vied for the APC senatorial ticket in Yobe North before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) eventually settled for the latter as the party’s flag bearer in the district.

However, the council’s spokesman, Festus Keyamo, in a statement on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on Lawan.

He also accused the PDP of peddling lies against the Senate President.

Keyamo said: “Lawan has always been in opposition to the PDP since 1999. So anybody waking up overnight to say that Lawan and his supporters are working for the PDP should examine himself.

“He is someone who has a large heart. I don’t think Machina or his camp can do that to him as speculated. It is a united family we have in the APC. The people peddling this rumour are in the PDP. They are fond of always peddling conspiracy theories.

“The only hope of the PDP winning the 2023 election is to say that people are working against the APC. It is all lies, blatant ones. The party is comfortable with Lawan.”

