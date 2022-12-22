Court affirms Abacha as PDP governorship candidate in Kano

The Federal High Court, Kano, on Thursday affirmed Mohammed Abacha, a son of the late former head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.

The PDP had two parallel primary elections conducted by separate factions in the state.

In the judgement delivered virtually, Justice A.M Liman nullified the primary election that produced Sadik Amunu Wali as the party’s candidate in Kano and upheld the candidacy of Abacha.



He also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace Amunu with Abacha as the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

