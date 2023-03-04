Sani Abacha’s son Abdullahi ‘dies in his sleep’

The son of late military dictator, Sani Abacha, Abdullahi, has passed away.

His sister, Gumsu Sani Abacha, revealed the news on Twitter on Saturday.

According to the post, Abdullahi died in the early hours of the day.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I lost my younger brother Abdullahi Sani Abacha,” she wrote.

Gumi disclosed that her younger brother died in his sleep.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdous, Ameen. Please include him in your prayers,” she added.

