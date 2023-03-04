14 people rescued as troops engage bandits in bloody battle

An intense battle in Kaduna State between the Special Forces of the 167 Battalion and the Soldiers of Sector Four of Operation Whirl Punch resulted in the clearing of a bandit hideout.

The development was confirmed by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the troops attacked and overcame the bandits, neutralizing one while others fled in confusion, as they were on a long-range fighting patrol to the Tukurua general region of Chikun LGA.

The troops during the operation rescued 14 kidnapped victims, comprising nine men and five women. The victims were moved to a secure location for debriefing and examination before being reunited with their families.

Throughout the conflict, the soldiers destroyed a number of camps. The operation resulted in the recovery of two motorcycles.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, expressed his joy at the report and complimented the soldiers as well as Major General TA Lagbaja, GOC One Division and Force Commander of Operation Whirl Punch, for his leadership.

Aruwan said,

“The troops who embarked on a long-range fighting patrol to Tukurua general area of Chikun LGA, engaged and overpowered the outlaws, neutralizing one, with others fleeing in disarray.

“The troops during the operation rescued 14 kidnapped victims, comprising nine men and five women. The victims were moved to a secure location for debriefing and examination before being reunited with their families.

“In the course of the battle, the troops destroyed several camps. Two motorcycles were recovered during the operation.”

