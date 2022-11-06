Politics
2023: Ambition of ex-Abacha aide, Al-Mustapha, uncertain as court orders INEC to drop AA candidates’ names
A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strike the names of all Action Alliance (AA) candidates from the ballot, including the name of the party’s presidential candidate, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd).
However, the order, which was made available to journalists in Kaduna on Saturday, mandated that the electoral body show the list of candidates that the party leadership, led by Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, had submitted to it.
READ ALSO:I have never stolen N10, Abacha’s former ADC, Al-Mustapha, claims amid allegations of financial impropriety
The electoral board erred by refusing to accept the list of candidates provided to it by the Omoaje-led faction, according to the court presided over by Justice Z.B. Abubakar.
Justice Abubakar who cited section 29(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, ordered that INEC should immediately publish the names and addresses of all candidates submitted by Omoaje on behalf of the Action Alliance.
“By the provision of section 29(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, the INEC should publish by displaying at the relevant office or offices of INEC and on its website.”
According to the court’s ruling, the list of candidates provided by Omoaje is likely to take the place of the INEC candidates who have already been announced, including the presidential candidate Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd).
