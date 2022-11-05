KADUNA: ‘Bandits kill 446 people, kidnap 985 in six months’

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed that bandits and terrorists killed over 446 people and kidnapped 985 in six months from April to September 2022.

Aruwan who disclosed this while presenting the 2022 second and third quarter report on security to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said the incidents emanated from cases of banditary, terrorism and communal clashes in various parts of the state.

According to Aruwan, the figures comprised of 285 who were killed in the second quarter of the year and 161 who lost their lives in the third quarter.

READ ALSO:Troops kill seven bandits in Kaduna, recover firearms, ammunition —DHQ

He said of the figure kidnapped during the period, 804 were abducted in the third quarter, while five persons each were raped in the second and third quarter.

The Commissioner added that 258 persons were injured in the second quarter and 156 in the third quarter, while 5,999 and 1,133 animals were rustled in the two quarters, respectively.

On the efforts of the security agencies to combat the bandits, Aruwan said a total of 74 AK-47 rifles, five locally made rifles, 5,398 live ammunition, and 11 pump action magazines were recovered during the period.

The Commissioner further said 168 bandits were neutralised by troops within the period, with 59 killed in the second quarter and 109 in the third quarter.

While responding to the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai warned bandits, terrorists and other criminals operating in the state to have a rethink as the government will not fold its arm and allow them run down the state.

He added that his government was doing everything to block the flow of illicit drugs fueling the criminals, adding that the state would continue to strengthen its intelligence network to stay ahead of the criminals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now