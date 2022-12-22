Politics
Bill on reform of magistrate courts scales second reading in Ogun Assembly
A bill seeking to reform magistrates’ courts in Ogun State and expand their jurisdictions scaled the second reading in the state’s House of Assembly on Thursday.
The bill titled: “Ogun State Magistrates’ Court (Amendment) Law, 2022,” was aimed at empowering the state magistrate courts to handle relevant cases under their jurisdiction but are currently being handled by the high courts.
The bill will also accommodate societal dynamics, global trends, and international best practices when eventually passed by lawmakers.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Ethics and Public Petitions, Hon. Solomon Osho, who led the debate on the bill at the plenary, said the piece of the legislature would ensure effectiveness and fast-track justice dispensation, thereby strengthening justice dispensation in the state.
READ ALSO: Ogun Assembly demands adequate funding of MDAs
In his address, the Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, said the bill which was in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Committee on Ease of Doing Business, would further boost the state’s rank in the country.
He, thereafter, forwarded the bill to the House Committee on Justice, Ethics, and Public Petition for further legislative actions.
