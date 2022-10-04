Ogun Assembly recalls suspended lawmaker

The Ogun State Assembly on Tuesday recalled one of the two suspended members, Solomon Osho.

The Assembly had on September 13 suspended the former Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri and Osho for breaching its powers and privileges.

The lawmakers recall followed the presentation of the report of the House by the Deputy Speaker, Akeem Balogun at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, in Abeokuta.

Subsequently, the Majority leader, Yusuf Sheriff, moved the motion for the adoption of the report and this was supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

The report read: “Members at the meeting discussed the letter of appeal extensively based on the passionate plea and remorse shown by Osho and apologising for whatever he might have done to warrant the suspension.

“It was never intentional and without prejudice to the Rights and Privileges of the Hallowed House.

“Members observed that the conduct of the suspended member has always been with decorum and respect for constituted authority.

”Having promised to continue to keep the same sacred till the end of his tenure as a worthy representative of his people, members agreed that his appeal be graciously considered.”

According to Balogun, the committee resolved that the suspension be lifted and Osho be reinstated effective from Tuesday.

