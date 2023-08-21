Ødegaard nets penalty as 10-man Arsenal win at Palace

Arsenal maintained a perfect start to the Premier League season as a penalty from captain Martin Odegaard gave then a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Odegaard sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot after Eddie Nketiah was brought down by Sam Johnstone in the box.

The Gunners were reduced to 10 men in a battling encounter as left-back Takehiro Tomiyasu was shown a red card for two bookings.

The first yellow was for taking too long over a throw-in and the second was harshly awarded for a minor foul on Jordan Ayew in midfield.

Palace put on late pressure, but the Mikel Arteta side held on lead from the 53rd minute to take home all three points.

Arsenal join Brighton and Manchester City on six points from two games, while Palace failed to build on their opening-day win at Sheffield United.

