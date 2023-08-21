Spanish FA boss apologises for kissing player on the lips after World Cup win

Spanish Football Association, RFEF, president Luis Rubiales has tendered an apology for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Rubiales kissed the Spain forward during the presentation ceremony following the team’s 1-0 win over England.

“I didn’t like it,” Hermoso said on Instagram.

The internet had descended heavily on Rubiales after his action, with trends on X in Spain calling for his resignation following the kiss.

But Rubiales, who earlier reportedly it was “a kiss between two friends celebrating something”, has now made a public apology on Monday.

Rubiales said: “I was completely wrong, I have to admit it.”

He added: “It was without bad intention at a time with a lot of excitement. In the moment, we saw it as natural, but outside a commotion has formed.

“I have to apologise, learn from this, and understand that when you are president you have to be more careful.”

Meanwhile, Spain’s equalities minster Irene Montero said: “It’s a form of sexual violence women suffer on a daily basis.”

“We should not assume kissing without consent is something ‘that happens’,” she said.

Spain women clinched their first ever world title after a slim win over the Lionesses of England.

