Spain’s Carmona learns of father’s demise after World Cup triumph

After helping Spain win the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, Olga Carmona, who scored the winning goal in the final, was informed that her father had passed away.

Spain defeated England 1-0 to win the world championship for the first time as the 23-year-old scored the solitary goal in the first half.

Reuters reports that Carmona’s father passed away on Friday after a protracted illness.

Reacting to her father’s death, the Real Madrid left-back wrote on social media: ”I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.

“And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.”

Also the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) wrote on social media.“The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father.

“The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

“We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history.”

Carmona started five of Spain’s seven games at the World Cup.

Spanish media outlet Relevo said her family and friends decided not to tell her so she could focus on the final, with her mother and brothers arriving in Australia on Saturday to support her.

Her club Real Madrid also expressed “condolences and affection for Olga, her relatives and all her loved ones”.

