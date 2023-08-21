Over N262.52bn earned as BUA Foods, John Holt raise stock market cap

On Monday, the Nigerian stock market recorded 0.74 per cent appreciation in the equity capitalisation, representing N262.52 billion gain.

This raised the market capitalisation from N35.42 trillion reported on Friday, to N35.68 trillion at the close of trading today.

The All-Share Index inched higher by 481.32 basis points to 65,202.41 ASI, from 64,721.09 ASI.

Also, about 231.59 million shares, valued at N3.99 billion, were traded in 5,494 deals on Monday.

This contrasted the 537.58 million shares traded in 5,893 deals on Friday, worth N9.39 billion.

John Holt topped the gainers’ list after gaining N0.14 kobo to move from N1.45 kobo to N1.59 kobo per share.

SCOA gained N0.11 kobo to close at N1.28 kobo, above its opening price of N1.17 kobo per share.

BUA Foods’ share price was up by N13, moving from N139.90 kobo to N152.90 kobo per share.

Mansard recorded N0.25 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N3.65 kobo to N3.90 kobo per share.

Livestock completed the top five gainers’ list after its share value rose by N0.12 kobo to end trading at N1.88 kobo from N1.76 kobo per share.

Tantalizer topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 per cent to drop from N0.40 kobo to N0.36 kobo per share.

Omatek’s share price dropped by 9.09 per cent to end trading at N0.30 kobo from N0.33 kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank lost N0.13 kobo to end trading with N1.54 kobo from N1.67 kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share dropped from N0.92 kobo to N0.85 kobo per share after losing 7.61 per cent during trading.

Cornerstone lost 6.15 per cent, dropping from N1.30 kobo to N1.22 kobo per share.

Transcorp topped the day’s trading with 36.83 million shares valued at N159.31 million.

Universal Insurance followed with 16.98 million shares worth N3.61 million.

GTCO sold 15.44 million shares worth N563.44 million.

Jaiz Bank traded 14.46 million shares valued at N22.89 million, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance sold 12.75 million shares valued at N10.69 million.

