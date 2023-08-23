Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu orders NIMC chief to proceed on pre-retirement leave

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, to proceed on a pre-retirement leave.Read more

2. Obi, Otti rally support for LP candidate at launch of governorship campaign in Imo

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, led the party leaders to the launch of its governorship campaign in Imo State.Read more

3. UK govt charges Diezani to court for alleged £100,000 bribe

The British national crime agency on Tuesday charged the former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, for bribery-related offences.Read more

4. Tribunal dismisses petition challenging Reps deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu’s election

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the election of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.Read more

5. ECOWAS delegation’s talk with Niger junta fruitful, military approach unlikely – Abdulsalami

The Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation to the Niger Republic, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, said on Tuesday discussions with the country’s military junta on the resolution of the political crisis was fruitful.Read more

6. Obaseki settles ex-Bendel governor, Alli’s benefits 34 years after death

The Edo State government has settled benefits and gratuity owed the late former governor of the defunct Bendel State, Prof. Ambrose Alli.Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N966.bn as revenue allocation for July

The three tiers of government on Tuesday shared the sum of N966.110 billion as revenue allocation for July.Read more

8. South Africa, Brazil, other BRICS nations adopt new currencies to reduce dollar influence

The BRICS nations; Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have agreed to reduce their reliance on the dollar in loan advances to their members.Read more

9. Plateau moves to eject illegal occupants of JUTH, other govt facilities

The Plateau State government has set up a committee to eject illegal occupants of its facilities in the state.Read more

10. Amusan into semis of 100m Hurdles at 2023 World Athletics Champs

At the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, Tobi Amusan got her title defense of the women’s 100-meter hurdle event off to a flawless start.Read more

