Obaseki settles ex-Bendel governor, Alli’s benefits 34 years after death

The Edo State government has settled benefits and gratuity owed the late former governor of the defunct Bendel State, Prof. Ambrose Alli.

Alli ruled the former Bendel (now Edo and Delta States), from 1979 to 1983.

He died in 1989 following his release from prison by former military president Ibrahim Babangida.

The deceased was detained for alleged embezzlement of public funds by the military administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 1984.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who announced this during the celebration of the award of the “Most Pension-Friendly Governor in Nigeria,’ bestowed on him by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Tuesday in Benin City, said Alli’s entitlements were paid last week.

He said: “Last Saturday, the widow of late Prof. Ambrose Alli turned 80 years in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

“Since he made a lot of sacrifices for us as a state, we decided to celebrate with her and I asked one of the children what he thinks is an appropriate present for her mother.

“He said we should just do her the honour of paying the father’s benefits while in office. I asked him ‘you mean Prof. Alli’s benefits have not been paid?’ He said yes.

“We went into the records, prepared the cheque, and took it to her in England. This is to tell you where we are coming from. I’m glad we remembered him.”

The governor was represented by his wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, at the 80th birthday celebration of the late governor’s widow, Mrs. Rosemary Alli-Walker.

He applauded the enduring impact of Alli’s tenure as governor, noting that the policies and programmes implemented during his leadership had continued to shape Edo’s progress.

Governor Obaseki had in 2018 sought and obtained a posthumous presidential pardon for the late Alli, a request that was ratified by the Council of State in 2020.

