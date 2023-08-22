Suspected bandits abduct 8 prospective corps members in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday abducted eight graduates travelling to Sokoto for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

The Director of Press at the NYSC headquarters in Abuja, Eddy Megwa, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday night, said the Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus conveying 11 persons from Uyo was intercepted by the hoodlums in Zamfara State.

He added three of the passengers escaped while the remaining eight were abducted by the gunmen and taken into a bush in the area located on the outskirt of Zamfara State.

The spokesman revealed that the NYSC Director-General, Brig-Gen. Yushau Ahmed, had arrived in Zamfara in a bid to secure the release of the victims.

